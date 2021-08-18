$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.48. Baidu posted earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67. Baidu has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

