20,000 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.96. 40,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

