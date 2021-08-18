20,396 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.