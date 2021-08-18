2,128 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

