2,215 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. 12,870,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,348,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

