2,337 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE UL opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

