$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce sales of $24.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.94 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,786. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,316. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

