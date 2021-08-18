2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.61. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 6,983 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

