$3.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce $3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $20.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.31.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,922. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

