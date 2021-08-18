3,090 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

SON opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

