$35.23 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $35.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.46 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

HMLP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 7,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

