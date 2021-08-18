$356.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $356.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $38,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $314,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

