360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QFIN opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

