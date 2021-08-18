$39.03 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report $39.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.25 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 150,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,643. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

