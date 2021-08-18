3M (MMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 on September 12th

3M (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

3M has increased its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

MMM opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

