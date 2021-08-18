4,249 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,970. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03.

