$436.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report sales of $436.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

