44,395 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. 8,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.72.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.