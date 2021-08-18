$45.63 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report sales of $45.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.90 million and the highest is $54.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $2,821,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCMI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 620,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

