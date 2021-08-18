$501.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $501.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $501.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.80 million. National Vision posted sales of $485.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in National Vision by 100,345.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 682.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 144,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 45.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

EYE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38. National Vision has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

