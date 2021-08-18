518 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $478.69 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

