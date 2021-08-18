$555.10 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.20 million and the highest is $562.09 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI remained flat at $$14.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,038. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

