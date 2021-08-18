65,135 Shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

