$68.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post sales of $68.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.29 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $277.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $281.67 million, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $284.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

