$71.55 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.34 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

