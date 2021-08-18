9,015 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.39.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,151. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

