$904.34 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $904.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $925.01 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $744.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 663,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,399. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

