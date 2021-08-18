$925.64 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to announce $925.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.80 million and the highest is $928.19 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $691.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Echo Global Logistics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 115,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,381. The firm has a market cap of $840.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.