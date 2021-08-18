ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 30.46.

ABBN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 45 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

