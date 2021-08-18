Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.75 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

