AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

