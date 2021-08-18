Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

