Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Abrdn stock opened at GBX 272.73 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.
In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
