Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.30

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 272.73 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

