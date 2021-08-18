Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ABSI opened at $19.50 on Monday. Absci has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

