Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLRN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.61. The company had a trading volume of 150,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,215. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.94.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

