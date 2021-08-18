Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,333. The company has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $329.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

