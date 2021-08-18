AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 120.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $339,472.18 and $640,905.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded 234.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars.

