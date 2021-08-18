ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.41 and last traded at $84.69. 1,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 521.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

