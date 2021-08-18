AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 6.3%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 827,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several research analysts have commented on ACUIF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AcuityAds from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on AcuityAds from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

