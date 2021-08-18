AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AHCO. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. 31,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,585. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

