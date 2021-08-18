Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 962.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,410 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.