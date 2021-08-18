adbank (ADB) Price Hits $0.0026

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $55,477.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

