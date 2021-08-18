Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,310 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Endava worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

NYSE DAVA opened at $138.93 on Wednesday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 175.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

