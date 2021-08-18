Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

