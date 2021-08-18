Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,992 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,992 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 201,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 598,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.0% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 290,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 132,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

