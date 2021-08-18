Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,346 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,346 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,706,000 after purchasing an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,481,000 after purchasing an additional 57,946 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

