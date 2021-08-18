Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.4 days.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

