Aedifica’s (AEDFF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Monday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

