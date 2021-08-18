Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.