Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

