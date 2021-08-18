Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0937 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07.

Aegon has decreased its dividend payment by 76.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,395. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.33.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 318.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

